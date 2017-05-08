Sounds like Julianne Hough is ready to jump back into singing

These days, Julianne Hough has a lot on her plate. Not only is she planning to marry her fiancé Brooks Laich, but she’s also touring with her brother Derek on their “Move — Beyond Tour.”

Aside from all of that, the “Dancing with the Stars” judge says she’s planning to get back into singing and songwriting.

“That’s actually one of my goals this year is to start writing again,” she tells “TODAY” co-hosts Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb, while promoting the #thanksteach campaign.





Fans may recall that Julianne launched her country career in 2008 with the release of her self-titled debut album. Her record debuted at the top spot on the Top Country Albums chart and also peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard all-genre Top 200 chart. Two singles from the album – “That Song in My Head” and “My Hallelujah Son” – helped her take home trophies in 2009 for ACM Top New Female Vocalist and CMA Top New Artist.

At that point, it seemed as if the blonde bombshell was well on her way to becoming a household name in the country genre. But, things took a turn in 2012 when she was set to release her second album, “Wildfire.” The sophomore album was never released, and she found herself investing time into other projects.

“I took time out from my music career when I was doing my film, television, ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ and the tour,” the 28-year-old beauty explained. “But, on this show and this tour that we’re doing, Derek and I, we both sing. We dance. I mean it’s above and beyond anything we’ve done before.”



It’s exciting to hear that Julianne has an itch to get back into songwriting. Heck, even Hoda exclaimed that she has the singer’s earlier music on her iPhone.

Julianne didn’t go too deep into detail about her plans for music, as the multi-talented star is on the road touring with her brother for six more weeks. We can’t wait to hear what songs she has in store when the time comes!