Take a look at the lavish interior of the private plane once belonging to Elvis

If you’ve ever had the chance to fly first class, then you know it’s a pretty luxurious ride, or at least we always thought it was. Then we saw pictures of Elvis Presley’s jet, which is now on the auction block, and we are obsessed.

According to Live Auctioneers, the 1962 Lockheed Jetstar, known as the “lost” jet that the country and rock icon owned with father Vernon, is currently up for auction. The interior boasts the original red velvet seats and carpet, as well as the gold-toned hardware chosen by Elvis. Although it has been privately owned for some time, it has not been restored since The King owned it.





RELATED: A big piece of Elvis Presley’s history was badly damaged

Now, there are some drawbacks. The plane doesn’t currently have any engines and by the looks of those photos, the cockpit is going to need a serious overhaul, but the starting bid is a mere $10,000.

Could a country star possibly become the owner and pilot of this antique aircraft? While we don’t know if any have expressed interest yet, we do know several country stars have pilot licenses, including Tim McGraw, Alan Jackson, Hunter Hayes, Kris Kristofferson and “Drunk On a Plane” singer, Dierks Bentley.

RELATED: Looks like Dierks Bentley isn’t the only one getting “Drunk on a Plane”

This is just one of the airplanes that Elvis owned. The Lisa Marie and the Hound Dog II were sold in 2015 but remained at the superstar’s historic Graceland home in Memphis, Tennessee.

While the bidding did start at $10,000, it’s already up to $203,000. So if you’re interested, get in on the bidding now!