Take a moment to remember George Jones with this stunning Alan Jackson duet

It’s hard to believe George Jones passed away four years ago. It seems like just yesterday Nashville was shocked by the country legend’s death on April 26, 2013, and who could forget Alan Jackson’s emotional performance of “He Stopped Loving Her Today” at George’s funeral a few days later.

As soon as Alan Jackson hit the country scene in 1989, he had the approval of his hero, George Jones. Alan’s music was directly influenced by George’s honky-tonk style, and it wasn’t too long before the two of them teamed up for a duet on George’s 1994 album, “The Bradley Barns Sessions.”





RELATED: This George Jones duet from the ’90s caused quite a stir with country and rock stars alike

The duet they sang is a cover of George’s mournful hit, “A Good Year for the Roses,” which tells the story of a guy noting the things around his house that still remain after his woman has left him.

RELATED: Watch George Strait and Alan Jackson pay tribute to George Jones with this heart-wrenching performance

It’s just the perfect sad song for Alan and George to sing together, and you can see the mutual respect they have for each other in this video shot while they recorded the song.

In addition to the Alan Jackson duet, George also welcomed Tammy Wynette, Vince Gill, Dolly Parton, Trisha Yearwood, Emmylou Harris and Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards as his duet partners on “The Bradley Barn Sessions.”