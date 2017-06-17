Team Blake singer from “The Voice” suffers heartbreaking loss

A former NBC “The Voice” contestant has just revealed some heartbreaking news to his fans.

Barrett Baber — a member of Team Blake who placed third during Season 9 of the popular competition series — has decided to postpone three of his concert dates following the death of his wife Sarah’s dad.

In a June 14 Facebook post he writes, “In light of the passing of Sarah’s father Mike on Tuesday night, I’ve made the decision to reschedule the performances this week in Knoxville TN., Belmont, NC., and Savannah GA.”





He continued, “I’ve always said that my wife, my children and making music were the three loves in my life. Two of those need my love and support more than ever.”

So far, Barrett’s shows — which were supposed to take place betweenJune 15-17 — have not yet been rescheduled. However, he promises that he’s working hard to put together new dates for those performances. “[I’m looking] forward to bringing a great night of music and memories to Knoxville, Belmont and Savannah when we do,” he captioned, adding that he appreciates all of the love and support from his understanding fans.

In addition to being a standout on “The Voice,” fans may also remember Barrett (pictured above on the left) as the guy who survived a harrowing 1999 plane crash, which took place during a violent thunderstorm. The recent news of his father-in-law is especially sensitive, as this month marks the 18-year anniversary of the horrific episode, which killed 11 people — including a member of Barrett’s college choir — after their American Airlines Flight 1420 hydroplaned on the airport runway in Little Rock, Ark.

Our hearts go out to Barrett and his family at this time. For more dates on his upcoming shows check out his website here.