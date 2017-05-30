Tears flowed and Blake Shelton melted when he met this little angel

If you’ve ever known the overwhelming mix of emotions that you cycle through when you’re about to meet one of your heroes, then you can understand what sweet little Daisy Prescott was feeling when she got to meet Blake Shelton May 28 in New Orleans.

Daisy is a precious and soon-to-be 7-year-old with beautiful brown eyes and an omnipresent smile. She’s also battling the auto-immune disease Juvenile Dermatomyositis (JDM). But, that wasn’t going to keep her from meeting Blake at Bayou Country Superfest, even though in an Instagram video she admitted to being “kind of a little bit nervous.”





That little case of nerves turned into full-blown fear, which jeopardized her chance to meet the singer-songwriter. Fortunately, Blake knew Daisy was going to be at his show and was set with a meet-and-greet, so when the youngster didn’t show up, he did what any good hunter would do. He went looking for her.

On the Facebook page, “Cure For Daisy,” the cutie-patootie’s Mom shared how the evening went down. She explains that she and Daisy were in the regular backstage meet-and-greet where her daughter charmed everyone she met, including one meber of Blake’s team who said they could go first in line. That’s when it set in and Daisy began to melt down.

“…she burst into tears,” Mom Kristen writes. “She was terrified. She said she couldn’t do it and was freaked out.”

Fortunately, while Daisy was distracted with a golf cart ride, Mom met Blake, who was expecting to meet Daisy, too. When she wasn’t there, he went looking for her…and found her.

Mom writes, “Her face at first was horrified. Then, sobbing, she RUNS about 3 feet and slams into BS giving him a huuuuuge hug. And he melts! He held her, hugged her tight and kissed her head. He bent down and kept on hugging saying, ‘Sweetie! I didn’t mean to make you cry!'”

While Mom admits she hates that she doesn’t have it on video, she’s also grateful she was able to enjoy the moment firsthand. And it looks like she wasn’t the only one enjoying it.