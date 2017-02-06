Terrifying details emerge about Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter’s ATV accident

New details have emerged following the horrible ATV accident that left Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter, Maddie hospitalized and reportedly in critical, yet stable, condition.

Rare Country previously reported that the 8-year-old child and niece of pop star Britney Spears was submerged under water and unconscious for “several minutes” on Feb. 5 after the Polaris off-road vehicle that she was riding flipped over.

Multiple reports initially said that Jamie Lynn was not with her daughter at the time of the accident, and that the incident occurred during a “hunting trip.” However, it has now been confirmed that Jamie Lynn was, indeed, at the scene during the horrifying episode. She also tried to rescue her daughter from going under water, but was unsuccessful.





According to People, a statement by Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards says the ordeal happened around 3:00 p.m. on the family property in Louisiana. Jamie Lynn and her husband, Jamie Watson (Maddie’s stepfather) was on hand watching as the child tried to avoid running over a nearby drainage ditch, with the police report stating that “in doing so, she overcorrected causing the ATV to enter the pond.”

That’s when Jamie Lynn and her husband rushed to try and save her child.

“Within seconds the child’s mother, step-father and other family members reached the pond, dove in and attempted to rescue the child to no avail,” the report reads. “The child was trapped and secured by the seatbelt and the ATV’s safety netting. Within two minutes, Acadian Ambulance Services arrived and assisted in freeing the child from the cold waters.”

Thus far, Jamie Lynn has not released her own statement. However, her older sister Britney posted a photo of Maddie on Instagram with the caption, “Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece.”

We continue to keep her and the Spears family in our thoughts and prayers at this time.