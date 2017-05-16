The “American Idol” rumor mill is swirling again around a big-name country star

Hardly a day passes that we aren’t hearing some kind of update on the coaches and judges on “The Voice” and the “American Idol” reboot, respectively. Now we’re hearing that a country music favorite may be joining “Idol,” and it would make a full circle moment for the reality singing show.

Variety is reporting that Carrie Underwood is being considered for one of the judge’s seats on the reality show that launched her career. According to their website, Carrie has already been in discussion with the network (ABC) and the show’s producers.

The perspective that the superstar could offer would certainly be unique and beneficial. Most fans remember that the Oklahoma native won the fourth season of “A.I.” She is, arguably, the most successful “Idol” champ as well.

But what does this mean for Carrie’s country music career? Well, as we know, Carrie is taking a little time off after a super successful and busy run on her Storyteller Tour. We also know she has mentioned on her social media that she is writing songs and working on new music. And, many have their fingers crossed that she and husband Mike Fisher will be adding a new little one to their family, which also includes baby boy Isaiah. However, Carrie has made it clear that that particular miracle is in God’s hands.

We also know that Keith Urban managed to serve as a judge on the incredibly successful show, which recently made the jump from Fox to ABC, while also touring and and releasing his “Fuse” and “Ripcord” albums.

Again, nothing has been confirmed regarding Carrie’s future on “American Idol,” but how about a peek at one of our favorite moments from her previous run on the show?