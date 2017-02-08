The Band Perry lets out their inner dark side with this late-night, pop performance

If you close your eyes, you can tell it’s still The Band Perry we all know and love singing their brand-new single, “Stay in the Dark,” on NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The song is all about closing the curtains and shutting out the world while spending time alone with the one you love. It could have fit on their sophomore album, “Pioneer,” though the subject matter is a touch racier than anything the sibling trio tackled on that project.

The Band Perry’s new direction is clearly signaled by their new visual presentation, though. There are no carefree blonde curls on lead singer Kimberly Perry’s head. Now, she’s sporting long, black, straight hair and a midriff-baring black outfit that hugs her body. There’s a tight collar necklace around her neck and her makeup and hair look like a direct nod to ’50s pinup queen Bettie Page.

Her brothers, Neil and Reid Perry, are on either side of her also dressed in black. Dancers on either side of the stage hold large lights that alternately shine on the Perrys or leave them in the dark during the performance.

After the show, Kimberly posted a photo of herself with her husband, baseball player J.P. Arencibia, as they were about to lock lips. The caption in the shot quotes the song’s lyrics, “Turn off all the lights.”

So, what do you think? Are you digging the new single from The Band Perry? Is the new look too much? Let us know your thoughts.