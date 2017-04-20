The country is going crazy over this Luke Bryan-inspired exercise routine

Through the years, Luke Bryan’s music has inspired and comforted. It has played when people were having the times of their lives and it has played when they couldn’t be any lower. And it has served as the soundtrack of countless people’s lives.

But it’s also been used to work up, ahem, a sweat.

For example, originally posted back in 2013, fitness trainer Erika Rivere released an expertly choreographed exercise to Luke’s hit “Country Girl (Shake It For Me)” on YouTube. Ever since then, plenty of people have pulled up the routine to work up a little sweat of their own. The Zumba-inspired routine is not only a blast to do, but it also burns off some calories at the very same time.





And heck, you can do it right from the comfort of your own home.

Gosh knows Luke himself will be working up a sweat this summer also, as the country superstar will launch his “Huntin’ Fishin’ And Lovin’ Every Day Tour” at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on May 5 and 6. Recently, Luke became the first artist in the 27-year history of the Billboard Country Airplay chart to have six No. 1 singles from an album.