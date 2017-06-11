The future of country music has been captured in one fun photo

Our social media timelines have been filled with announcements of weddings, babies and gender reveals, but now, thanks to the wives of Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard, we’re getting the news of a new band on the horizon.

Jason’s wife, Brittany, shared a photo on her Instagram page of herself with her pregnant besties—Lauren Akins and Hayley Hubbard—all in various stages of pregnancy. Her captions reads, “Future band mates in these bellies.”

Future band mates in these bellies! 🎤🥁🎧





She could be right! Lauren is due first, in August with a baby girl, Brittany is due a few months later with a boy and we’ve recently learned that Hayley is expected to deliver a boy before the new year.

We aren’t historians, but we certainly can’t recall a year in country music when there have been so many proposals, weddings and baby bumps. There is definitely something in the water in Nashville.