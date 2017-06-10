The hockey world is abuzz over Sunday night’s national anthem singer

Since the Nashville Predators began their trek to the Stanley Cup, some of Music City’s finest have taken the ice before each game to pay tribute to our country with the national anthem. Trisha Yearwood, Luke Bryan and hockey aficionado Carrie Underwood are among those who have lent their inspirational vocals to the cause.

And now, as the Preds return home to the Bridgestone Arena for a must-win Game 6 on Sunday, June 11, Nashville is aflutter — who the heck is left to sing the anthem tomorrow night?





Well, speculation is running rampant.

While Garth Brooks told reporters at CMA Music Fest earlier this week that he wouldn’t take on the big task, Nashville publications such as Nashville Scene and “The Tennessean” joined fans who began to head to social media trying to guess who could serve up enough drive and inspiration within the anthem. And a few huge female names entered the fray — namely the almighty Faith Hill or Dolly Parton. And if it’s Faith, could she possibly bring along her hot hubby Tim McGraw to sing with her? Oh, be still our beating hearts.

Who will sing the national anthem for the Predators at game 6? https://t.co/DD0xZhM4Dd — The Tennessean (@Tennessean) June 9, 2017

Country music fans will recall that the country queen last sang the national anthem 17 years ago at the 2000 Super Bowl. And to add to the speculation, neither Tim nor Faith has a show scheduled for June 11.

While no one knows for sure who will step out on the ice for that fateful game, one thing is certain — if it is Faith Hill singing “The Star-Spangled Banner,” she’s going to be sooooo good.