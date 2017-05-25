The home of the “First Lady of Country Music” is now on the market

Have you ever wanted to own a piece of country music history? Well, a little chunk of it is currently on the market. Make that a big chunk.

For a cool $5.5 million, you can own the home that once belonged to country music couple Tammy Wynette and George Jones.

According to 4121FranklinPike, George bought the nine-bedroom, nine-bath home for his bride as a gift to celebrate their 1974 wedding. The sprawling estate suited the “Stand By Your Man” singer. The 10,000-square-foot love nest, situated on eight acres, includes fireplaces, fountains and a pool, along with an in-home theater, recording studio and putting green.





And the best part? Although the home was recently renovated, the closet that protected all of those breathtaking gowns worn by the former “First Lady of Country Music” was left mostly in its original form.

According to Curbed, Tammy, whose birth name was Virginia Richardson, lived in this home until 1992. She died in 1998 at the age of 55 and her sudden passing sparked a swirl of rumor and controversy regarding a cause of death. In fact, her daughters had her body exhumed claiming that her then-husband, George Richey, manager and doctors were responsible for her death. A coroner confirmed that Tammy died from cardiac arrest.

Although many of the songs that Tammy recorded, like “Two Story House” and “I Don’t Wanna Play House” didn’t paint a picture of home, sweet home, this luxurious abode is warm and welcoming.