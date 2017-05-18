The in-car audio from this blazing NASCAR accident is absolutely cringe-worthy

NASCAR fans witnessed a scary moment during the Go Bowling 400 at Kansas Speedway on Saturday, May 13. It was then that a violent car crash involving drivers Danica Patrick, Joey Logano and Aric Almirola and left one racer briefly hospitalized.

Danica and Joey escaped their vehicles unharmed after the crash. But emergency crews had to cut the roof off from Aric’s No. 43 car to safely remove him from his vehicle. He was then placed on a stretcher before helicopters pilots eventually airlifted him to a nearby hospital.

RELATED: Country music and NASCAR collided when these two drivers appeared on the ACM Awards





Now audio from that horrific moment has been released, where Aric can be heard screaming on his team’s radio. In the FOX Sports YouTube clip, he informs his crew that his back is in severe pain. “Oh, my back. My back. My back. Ahhah!” he shouts at the 3:05 minute mark. Another driver then informs him that help is on the way.

RELATED: Watch the Danica Patrick interview that has NASCAR fans fuming

Reactions by other drivers and NASCAR crew members can also be heard in the clip. Mere seconds into the crash Austin Dillon says, “Holy s— dude. That is bad, bad, bad.” No. 6 driver Trevor Bayne, then, ads, “Gosh, I hope they’re OK, man. That was the hardest hit I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Aric suffered a compression fracture of the T5 vertebra. So far, it hasn’t been announced when Aric will be back in action. But, according to NASCAR.com, Richard Petty Motorsports officials revealed that Regan Smith is set to take his place until he gets better. Our prayers go out to Aric, while he recovers from his injuries.