The man behind country’s biggest new song gives us the inside story

A year ago, just a few country fans had ever heard of Luke Combs. He’d been plugging away playing shows around Nashville and writing songs just like thousands of other folks hoping to make it as country stars.

Then he released “Hurricane.”

As more and more people began to listen to the song on YouTube and other streaming sites, Luke noticed the crowds at his concerts were growing big time.

He tells Rare Country, “I think it was probably three or four months after I put it out, and I started going out on the road. Whether it was a crowd of a hundred people started turning into 500 people then it was turning into 1,000 people, and they’re singing every word of it. I’m like, ‘Wow, man, this is such a cool thing.’ It really did take on a life of its own.”





You can say that again, Luke. “Hurricane” has now been streamed 65 million times and is on its way toward the top of the country chart.

If you’re a fan of the raw honesty Luke portrays on “Hurricane,” you’ll be excited to know there’s more where that came from. Luke’s debut album, “This One’s for You,” is due out June 2 featuring 12 songs all co-written by Luke.

He says of the project, “Songwriting’s always been one of my favorite things in the world. I try to just write really honest stuff and stuff that I feel like everybody’s been through. That’s what this album is, is just a collection of my stories and my [buddies’ stories that I wrote the songs with.]”

Luke is on the road with Brantley Gilbert all summer long. Go to Ticketmaster.com for dates and ticket information.