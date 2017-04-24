Southern rock legend thanks fans “for all the love” despite false reports

Correction: Despite reports that Gregg Allman was in hospice, he issued a public statement on his Facebook page that said he was resting comfortably at home due to doctor’s orders.

Reports began to surface April 24 that southern rock legend Gregg Allman had entered hospice. With that heartbreaking announcement, many fans and fellow artists ended up doing what they tend to do in these sad situations.

They started praying.

“Sending up prayers for my friend @GreggAllman,” tweeted country great Travis Tritt. “Praying for healing and a restoration of your health, my friend. God bless you!”

While there was no official word from Gregg’s team and with his Twitter feed staying mum besides posting a beautiful black and white picture, many fans have wondered about Gregg, who cancelled his entire 2017 tour schedule after a string of concert cancellations. At the time, a statement said that Gregg was seeking treatment for “serious health issues” at the Mayo Clinic.

Once the news began to spread, Gregg issued a statement on the afternoon of April 24 saying that he was, in fact, not in hospice, but resting comfortably at his home in Savannah.