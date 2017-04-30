The racing community is heartbroken over this former NASCAR driver’s diagnosis

The racing community is devastated over the news that former NASCAR and Indy Car driver John Andretti is battling Stage 4 colon cancer.
Various reports say that the veteran driver and nephew of racing legend Mario Andretti revealed the heartbreaking news on April 28, during an interview with WTHR Indianapolis reporter and longtime friend Dave Calabro.
John told Dave that he is currently undergoing chemotherapy and will be facing surgeries in June. But, he’s not a fan of the treatment process.
“Chemo sucks a lot. I don’t think anybody walks out saying, ‘Man this is great. Give me more!'” John said in the WTHR interview.
Since John’s diagnosis went public, there has been an outpouring of support by the racing community and by John’s fans.
On April 29, Michael Andretti wrote via Twitter, “Prayers r with U John @John_Andretti. U r 1 tough guy & I know you will beat this! Tweeters if you’re 45 or older go get that colonoscopy!”
And, On April 30, Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweeted out, “One of THE nicest guys. Pulling for you John!!”
John, 54, has driven in many series throughout his racing career. Between 1993 and 2010, he won two NASCAR Cup Series. He also made five starts in the Indianapolis 500, according to SportingNews.com.
Our hearts go out to John, his family and the racing community at this time.