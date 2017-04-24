The sad demise of a wrestling great’s life is caught on video

Joanie Laurer was a giant in the wrestling world. Known best as “Chyna,” Joanie was a force to contend with, both in and out of the ring. However, one of her biggest struggles was not with someone else, but with herself.

And it’s that struggle that ultimately led to her death in 2016.

On April 20, a trailer for the new documentary “Wrestling with Chyna” was released, featuring raw and gripping footage of Chyna in the last days of her life.





“I don’t need rehab,” she tells the camera. “I don’t want to be with these assholes here who make me talk abut the worst part of my fucking life.”

She also is shown talking about the challenge of being known as “the ninth wonder of the world” at the same time she was struggling personally. “I had to be this aggressive act,” she says. “I had to look tough and try to look pretty and have makeup and hair and a little cleavage at the same time.”

But perhaps one of the most heartbreaking pieces of the trailer was the very end, when Joanie is shown saying to the camera “you think you’ll make more money off of me dead than alive” before showing a scene where she doesn’t answer when someone knocks on her door.