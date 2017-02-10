The seven times sexy Kip Moore turned us on in 2017 — so far

Kip Moore is one of those amazing men who are as nice as they are sexy. And when Kip told Rare Country back in December that he would be taking a mini-break from music to spend some time in some exotic places, we knew the time off would do him good, along with providing us with some amazing pics.

And Kip didn’t disappoint.

Kip has given his fans a true inside look at his time off, essentially taking fans with him on vacation to enjoy the sites right along with him.





But heck, we’ve just been looking at Kip.

In fact, there are seven pictures in particular that have, well, turned us on — in one way or another. From pure bliss to pure hotness, Kip proves that sexy doesn’t always mean just walking around with your shirt off… although it does help.

Till the next trip pete..guy lives life with more zest than anyone I've met. Cheers to the good times bud! A photo posted by kipmooremusic (@kipmooremusic) on Feb 5, 2017 at 12:38pm PST

Complete peace..@lifeinrewindfilms A photo posted by kipmooremusic (@kipmooremusic) on Jan 31, 2017 at 10:48am PST

@lifeinrewindfilms A photo posted by kipmooremusic (@kipmooremusic) on Jan 31, 2017 at 6:02am PST

@lifeinrewindfilms @omnificlife A photo posted by kipmooremusic (@kipmooremusic) on Jan 30, 2017 at 12:38pm PST

@lifeinrewindfilms A photo posted by kipmooremusic (@kipmooremusic) on Jan 27, 2017 at 2:25pm PST

A photo posted by kipmooremusic (@kipmooremusic) on Jan 24, 2017 at 8:02am PST

Early mornings rt here are tough to beat A photo posted by kipmooremusic (@kipmooremusic) on Jan 2, 2017 at 2:40pm PST

It certainly not only looks like Kip has had an amazing time, but also sounds like he’s determined that this is the perfect time of his career to put out yet another sweet song – this time in the form of his new single, “More Girls Like You.”

“I’ve never been that guy looking for a relationship and solitude has never scared me,” said Kip in a recent press release. “I’ve never bought into the societal pressure of following the A, B and C steps of life, but I still look forward to the family chapter. This song is about meeting that someone you find so amazing inside and out, that you can only pray the kids you have together are just as amazing as she is. That’s the kind of woman I hope to end up with.”

Take it from us, Kip. You are going to find her. Just keep doing you.