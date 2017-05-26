The unofficial start to summer wouldn’t be complete without this perfect lake day music

We don’t know about y’all, but with Memorial Day weekend and summer rapidly approaching, our playlist has changed a bit. We’ve traded in some of those snuggle-by-the-fireplace ballads for kick-off-your-shoes and roll-down-the-windows anthems saluting the rise in temperatures.

Sure, we love the ocean, but here in landlocked Nashville and across the heartland, we’ve also learned to appreciate the virtues of a nearby lake. Even Little Big Town and hit songwriters Natalie Hemby, Luke Laird and Barry Dean know the value of a lazy day on still waters. Heck, they didn’t just champion lake life with their hit song “Pontoon,” they made these party barges sexy as heck!





And speaking of sexy, it’s hard to beat Luke Bryan’s ode to the outdoors, “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day.” Yes, even the song’s title gives us a couple of nice options for outdoor activities, but it also makes us wonder if “lovin’ every day” has more to do with rockin’ the boat than just riding in it.

Those are just two of the hits in the queue for our lake day playlist. Erin Holt has a few more in this week’s Rare Country’s 5. Heck, you may not have a boat—Chris Janson knows all about that—but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy being barefoot in blue jeans or find another way to enjoy the long, hot summer with your pals.

Whether you’re at the beach, by the creek or rocking the slip-and-slide, we’re sure you have your favorite go-to songs for being wet and wild, and we’d love to hear what they are. Be sure to leave your top pick in the comments. And hey, have a great summer!