There’s a big surprise and a huge relief in this week’s edition of Rare Country’s 5

It’s hard to believe another great week of country music has flown by and so many of our favorite country stars, including Garth Brooks and Luke Bryan, were making the news. Sweet Erin Holt has a quick re-cap of those events from this past week, which she counts down in another fun episode of Rare Country’s 5.

Kicking things off at No. 5, it was a normal Monday “Inside Studio G” on Facebook Live for Garth Brooks, until wife Trisha Yearwood popped in with a fire in her hands! Actually, it was Garth’s birthday cake, complete with candles, but it was a super fun moment for fans to get to share with the country music megastar whose birthday was the next day.





RELATED: Trisha Yearwood gives Garth Brooks the sweetest birthday surprise

Our No. 4 spot goes to two of country music’s most talented rising stars! Both Lauren Alaina and Kane Brown attended middle school together in Georgia and even sang in the same school choir. Now, they’re resurrecting the magic with a duet called “What Ifs.” Erin has more details in this week’s Rare Country’s 5.

Pop! Did you hear that? That pop? Yes, another country act has gone pop and they’ve made our No. 3 story. The Band Perry showed up this week with a new look and a new single, and it is decidedly different from when they broke into country music with “Hip to My Heart.” You can see for yourself in Rare Country’s 5.

We all learned a little more about the power of prayer with our No. 2 story. Singer-songwriter Jamie Lynn Spears, the country music-making sister of pop icon Britney Spears, witnessed a terrifying ATV rollover accident involving her 8-year-old daughter Maddie. Erin has more in Rare Country’s 5.

RELATED: There’;s been a turn in the road for Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter

We’re ending this week on a high note — literally! Our No. 1 story goes to Super Bowl 51 and Luke Bryan’s performance of the national anthem. In one word, he was awesome! But, it was also awesome to see all of the other country stars who either performed at other events over the weekend or just hung out to watch a history-making game.

What a week! Our thoughts and prayers remain with Jamie Lynn Spears, daughter Maddie and their family, and we continue to applaud Luke Bryan’s incredible anthem performance. Thanks to all the country artists that include us in their lives and thanks to our amazing friends and fellow country music fans for following along on the fun!

Be sure to check back next week when Erin counts down another week of news and music in Rare Country’s 5.