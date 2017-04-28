There’s a new super-couple moving to Music City

As if Nashville wasn’t already full of beautiful and famous people, one of pop culture’s hottest couples is about to make a permanent move down south.

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler and his wife, “Laguna Beach” star and fashion designer Kristin Cavallari, are relocating their family from the Windy City to Music City. If it seems like an odd choice for the couple, consider that Jay played football at Nashville’s Vanderbilt University before going on to the NFL. The couple also got married in Nashville, and we spotted Jay backstage at Dierks Bentley’s Nashville show earlier this year in Nashville.





They’ve definitely got roots in Tennessee.

Kristin tells PEOPLE magazine, “Knowing that we’re going to be there for a very long time, if not forever, is a very exciting thing for me because my life is so hectic and so crazy that having a permanent home base is very comforting to me.”

The couple has actually owned a house in Nashville for the past six years, so they are already set up for the permanent move. Kristin adds that Jay has exciting things on the horizon now that his NFL career has come to a close.

She adds, “Exciting things are happening for him. He hasn’t said what he’s going to do next year, and I’ll let him say that when it’s time to, but he’s good. He’s good.”