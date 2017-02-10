There’s been a turn in the road for Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter

Great news for Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter Maddie. She’s going home following an ATV accident Feb. 5 at the family’s Louisiana property.

Jamie Lynn posted a photo of the family boarding a medical helicopter leaving University and Children’s Hospital in New Orleans.

Thanks to the amazing first responders, and medical teams at University and Children's Hospital in New Orleans, LA, we are headed home with our baby girl as she continues to recover. Above all else we are so thankful for each and every prayer, because we know that is what truly made the difference. Thank you again to everyone. We are truly blessed🙏 A photo posted by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on Feb 10, 2017 at 11:28am PST

She writes, “We are headed home with our baby girl as she continues to recover. Above all else we are so thankful for each and every prayer, because we know that is what truly made the difference. Thank you again to everyone. We are truly blessed.”





According to “People,” 8-year-old Maddie was discharged from the hospital and is “breathing well and interacting with loved ones. Doctors say she is on the way to a full recovery.”

The accident left Maddie and the ATV she was driving submerged underwater. Paramedics were able to free her and give her medical attention on a helicopter flight from their home in Kentwood, Louisiana to New Orleans.

A statement on behalf of the family says, “The family has appreciated the thousands of people who have been praying for her recovery. They are touched by the outpouring of support they have received during this difficult time.”