There’s no denying that Jason Aldean’s wife is expecting in this hot photo

One thing we’ve learned about Jason Aldean and wife Brittany is that they love to celebrate—birthdays, holidays, new pets, new life—it’s all a reason for a party, a surprise or a getaway trip. This time around it’s Brittany’s birthday and, of course, Jason pulled out all the stops to surprise his wife on her 30th.

The bigger surprise came to fans who follow them on social media, though. Brittany, who is a social media queen, shared photos of their journey on her Instagram page, but it was a picture of her with her handsome hubs that had us going ga-ga! It’s the first time we’ve all really seen her baby bump on display.





RELATED: Jason Aldean and wife Brittany’s latest mini-photo shoot is giving us all the feels

And she looks AMAZING! Actually, she looks downright sexy!

Decked out in body conscious yoga leggings and a cropped wrap tee, there’s no denying that Brittany is expecting. But why wouldn’t she boast that sweet belly? She and Jason have been very open about it taking a little longer than they thought it would for Brittany to get pregnant, so now that it has happened, heck yeah, girl! Show that bump!

🌴☀️ A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Jun 18, 2017 at 3:50pm PDT

RELATED: Jason Aldean and wife Brittany know what they don’t want to name their baby boy

Brittany has been quite slender and fit since we’ve known her, and it’s obvious that she’s still in great shape, just a little rounder in the tummy. That’s all baby boy, though.

It looks like the couple, along with some of their pals, ducked away to Hawaii to celebrate the big 3-0. We’re sending our birthday wishes along with the rest of Brittany’s fans, friends and family for her best year yet.