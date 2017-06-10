These fans got to ask Scotty McCreery anything they wanted

Scotty McCreery’s biggest fans got an all-access pass to ask him anything at his sixth annual fan club party June 9 in Nashville. Scotty and his crew took over the backstage area at the Grand Ole Opry House for an afternoon of music and Q&A moderated by me, Rare Country’s Hunter Kelly.

There were plenty of funny moments during the Q&A, with one fan asking what happened to the small turtle she gave Scotty after one of his shows. Scotty came clean with her and told her he found a good home for the animal with one of the security guards at the venue that night. He just couldn’t keep the turtle on his tour bus. The fan then pointed out that she spent 20 bucks on the turtle, but she didn’t ask Scotty to pay her back outright.





RELATED: Scotty McCreery gives his thoughts on the current state of country music

Scotty also shared some highlights of his recent trip to Hawaii with his girlfriend, Gabi.

“That was a great experience,” Scotty says. “We went all over. The last day we had a little snorkeling cruise with the guys. That was awesome … I think the best thing, though, was me and Gabi got to go for a little helicopter ride. There was no doors on the helicopter. That was a little freaky, but that was beautiful.”

He also said he and Gabi had been watching a lot of “Friends” when someone asked what his favorite TV show is at the moment. He’s a big fan of Jennifer Aniston’s character, Rachel, who he calls “my girl.”

RELATED: Scotty McCreery tells us about the big move that’s paying off big time

Scotty went on to say he has no plans to come out with a follow-up to his 2016 book, “Go Big or Go Home.”

“Lord, have mercy,” Scotty said about a possible second book. “That’s going to be another 20 or 30 years down the road.”

Scotty hopes to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry by the time he writes a second book. He said, “I’ve got a lot of goals, but I feel like if I hit that one, I will have accomplished everything.”

In addition to performances of his latest hit, “Five More Minutes,” and fan favorites “See You Tonight” and “I Love You This Big,” Scotty closed out his fan club party with a raucous cover of Garth Brooks’ “Ain’t Goin’ Down (‘Til the Sun Comes Up).” Garth is also the artist Scotty says he’d most like to collaborate with at some point.

Look for Scotty’s “Five More Minutes” video to drop very soon. He’s been writing and recording more new tunes to share with fans in the coming months.