These hot country mamas turned heads at the CMT Music Awards

If you were one of the millions who tuned in to watch the “2017 CMT Music Awards” on June 7, then you might have caught a glimpse of some of the stars who walked the red carpet before the show.

Many of the drop dead gorgeous looks were worn by proud mamas and mommies-to-be. So much so that we’re still talking about their outfits, hot bods and baby bumps!

Brittany Kerr

Did you happen to catch Brittany Aldean’s baby bump? The blonde beauty, who is married to Jason Aldean, showed off her pregnant belly in a sexy black gown that featured all of her gorgeous curves. The mama-to-be completed her look with a sleek updo and pair of strappy heels. Brittany and Jason announced their pregnancy back in May. They will be parents to a baby boy. Doesn’t she just look amazing?





Carrie Underwood

The “Church Bells” singer can never have a bad leg day! The hot mama of 2-year-old son Isaiah, and wife of Nashville Predators captain Mike Fisher, totally turned heads in a fringed mini skirt. Carrie also dazzled in a shimmery long-sleeved top and an edgy knotted updo. Though she’s not expecting another child at the moment, she and Mike have admitted to wanting more kids. Perhaps we’ll hear about plans for baby No. 2 after Mike brings home the Stanley Cup!

Kimberly Schlapman and Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town

Kimberly stepped out in a shimmering, floor-length gown, which featured her incredible physique. She also accented her look with gold drop earrings. Kimberly is mother to daughter Daisy Pearl. In January, she and husband Stephen became parents to another child, Dolly Grace, following a successful domestic adoption.

Karen, the brunette beauty from Little Big Town, who is also wife to bandmate Jimi Westbrook, wowed onlookers in her long metallic boots and lacy white frock. She completed her ensemble with a pair of stylish hoop earrings and effortless curls. She and her hubby are proud parents to son Elijah Dylan Westbrook.

Lauren Akins

Lauren, who is seven months pregnant, looked radiant in her floor-length, emerald green dress. She and hubby Thomas Rhett will welcome their first biological child in August. In May, they brought home their first adopted daughter, Willa Gray, from Uganda. It’s clear to see these two are over the moon about their growing family!

Hayley Hubbard

The beautiful wife of Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard broke the news about their pregnancy right before the CMT Music Awards on June 7. While on the red carpet, she wore a fashionable nude pantsuit that featured a plunging neckline. The outfit didn’t accent her baby bump, but she still has a way to go. Hayley and Tyler will say hello to their newborn in December.

Nicole Kidman

Can she be any more flawless? The 49-year-old Hollywood actress and mama of four accompanied husband Keith Urban on the red carpet. Keith ended up taking home top honors at the show, where he promised daughters Sunday Rose, 8, and Faith Margaret, 6, that he’d bring them along next time. For now, he has his wife, who stunned in a figure-hugging, black lace dress, right by his side!