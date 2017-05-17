Things go crazy in Nashville and Carrie Underwood joins right in

It’s been an unbelievable season for the Nashville Predators, the city’s NHL team. Now in the third round of the Stanley Cup play-offs, the city’s residents are on fire with enthusiasm, including the team’s captain’s wife, Carrie Underwood.

The energy in this building is incredible! @PredsNHL #NSHvsANA — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) May 17, 2017

Of course, Carrie had the honor of performing the national anthem for the team during round one of the play-offs and since then, if the team is playing in Nashville, she’s there cheering them on and singing. Not the anthem…everything else!

During the May 16 game between the Nashville Predators and the Anaheim Ducks, Carrie recognized the notes of a familiar song. When the pre-game music included a traditional arena-organ version of “The Fighter,” she couldn’t resist singing along. And how appropriate considering Keith had just finished performing the “Star Spangled Banner” for the first time.

Name That Tune: Arena Organ Addition… You know you you've made it when! #TheFighter @keithurban A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on May 16, 2017 at 4:51pm PDT

Of course, once the game started, Carrie was mostly quiet on social media, focusing on the game, but when the Preds tipped the score in their favor with less than three minutes left in the game, it was a call to celebrate, for sure. Donning a hat that said “Catchin’ Ducks,” Carrie and her gal pals, including bestie and cupcake queen Ivey Childers, burst into the unofficial play-off anthem for the Predators—DJ Khaled’s “All I Do Is Win.”

Yes!!! Pardon our craziness but we just won, won, won!!! @predsnhl A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on May 16, 2017 at 8:21pm PDT

While it’s obvious from the comments that not everyone is a fan of the Nashville team, they seem to mostly be fans of Carrie and are enjoying seeing her react like a supportive wife and fan of her hockey team. And many are good-naturedly casting down the gauntlet for the next round of play-off games.