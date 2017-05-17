This budding artist’s mashup of country hits is going viral

Country music has more than its fair share of talented couples, like Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, and Shawna and Keifer Thompson — and we aren’t complaining. In fact, we’re adding one more to the mix: Kelsea Ballerini and her fiancé Morgan Evans.

Morgan, a native Aussie, just announced the big news that he has signed his first United States recording contract. To celebrate, he created a mash-up of hits by his new Warner Bros. label mates Blake Shelton, Cole Swindell, Brett Eldredge and Dan + Shay. And not only does it show why this worthy entertainer landed his record deal, it also whets our appetites for more from this handsome singer-songwriter.





RELATED: We can’t get enough of this a cappella mashup of the top country songs of 2016

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait too terribly long. Kelsea and Morgan have recorded a song together for her upcoming sophomore album.

Morgan and Kelsea met in March 2016 after the pair co-hosted Australia’s CMC Awards in Brisbane. The Aussie is no stranger to the CMCs. He’s actually won five CMC trophies, including New Oz Artist of the Year in 2013, Oz Artist of the Year in 2014 and Male Vocalist of the Year in 2015.

RELATED: Wedding bells will soon ring for this Grammy nominee and her handsome hunk

Here’s a thought — a Morgan Evans and Keith Urban collaboration? Just putting that out there.

Now, while you wait for Morgan’s first U.S. project to be released, you can find plenty of videos of him performing on YouTube. Check ‘em out!