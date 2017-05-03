This country couple got the whole family involved for their big announcement

The year of the country music baby is much like an expectant mother’s belly—it keeps growing and growing. And we’re excited to share the news that there’s a new little addition on the way.

In a sweet post on their social media pages, singer-songwriter Greg Bates and his equally musically talented wife, Shelley Skidmore, announced that they would be welcoming their first child later this fall. Actually, it was the couple’s apricot poodle, Chesney, that did the heavy lifting bearing a “big sister” medallion in the family’s announcement.

Today is our 2nd Anniversary so it's the perfect day to make the biggest announcement of our lives. WE ARE HAVING A BABY! Blessed doesn't begin to cover it. @shelleyskidmore A post shared by Greg Bates (@gregbatesofficial) on May 2, 2017 at 8:50am PDT

The news comes as Greg and Shelley celebrate their second wedding anniversary. The couple exchanged vows at Shelly’s small hometown country church in Kentucky on May 2, 2015. They haven’t shared details regarding the gender of their new bundle, but hopefully we’ll get more information about this exciting news soon.

Greg has co-written songs for multiple country artists, including William Michael Morgan, Jana Kramer, Craig Morgan and LoCash, in addition to his own hit single, “Did It For the Girl.”