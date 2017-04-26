This country couple kept their love secret for years before tying the knot

Last month, Frankie Ballard shocked the country world with his Texas wedding to Christina Murphy. Before they posted the photo of the two of them in wedding attire standing in front of a little white church, Frankie had kept his love affair with Christina completely off the radar from fans and folks in the music business alike.

We recently asked him why he didn’t go public with the relationship sooner, and Frankie told Rare Country, “I wasn’t trying to surprise you or anybody else. This woman is so special, truly, that I wanted to make sure her first introduction was as my wife, because that’s what she deserves. I knew that’s where we were headed.”





Distance had something to do with the decision, too. Christina was living in Los Angeles for most of the time they were dating, but he knew they’d be together someday. It plays quite nicely with Frankie’s latest single, a cover of Bob Seger’s “You’ll Accomp’ny Me.”

My leading lady… #acms @oldsmokeysboots A post shared by Frankie Ballard🍀 (@frankieballard) on Apr 4, 2017 at 11:19am PDT

As for the wedding ceremony, Frankie says they had to do it in Texas since Christina hails from the Lone Star State.

“Her four grandparents are all alive and well and can all dance. We had to go down to Texas. We found a little white church and made it about the family, made it about God, made it about the commitment and all love.”

Congratulations, Frankie and Christina! It looks like you two are in it for the long haul.