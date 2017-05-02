This country couple opens up like never before about their life and love

Just about every time you’ve seen Chris Stapleton up onstage, you’ve seen a gorgeous woman standing beside him singing harmony. That’s his lovely and talented wife, Morgane, and she’s quickly gaining a reputation as Chris’ secret weapon. The chemistry between the two of them takes his live show to a new level and also creates stability as they live their lives on the road.

As Chris began playing more and more shows on his own, Morgane started singing with him on occasion. She’d actually had her own record deal about a decade ago and co-wrote Carrie Underwood’s hit, “Don’t Forget to Remember Me.” The pull of performing with her husband every night eventually convinced Morgane to begin home schooling their two kids while on tour so they could all be together.





She tells “The New York Times,” “I don’t remember the moment, but I remember feeling like I can’t miss this anymore. When we weren’t taking the kids, I always felt like I couldn’t win. I was always in the wrong place.”

Now, Morgane is definitely in the right place, and it’s apparent to everyone who sees her singing with Chris onstage and in the studio.

Their recorder producer, Dave Cobb, attests to Morgane’s effect on Chris’ performance.

“They light each other up,” Dave says. “He knows that when she walks in the room, he’s got to make it better.”

Morgane and Chris find strength in each other onstage, too.

She adds, “As much as I can talk about him being a comfort to me, I think in that way I also am a comfort to him. We can look at each other and know, ‘OK, I got you.’”

You can hear Chris and Morgane’s sweet harmonies on his new album, “From A Room, Volume 1,” due out Friday, May 5. They’re on the road with Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show all summer long and into the fall. Tickets and tour date information can be found here.