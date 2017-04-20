This country hit-maker proves he can sing anything with this spot-on cover song

Keith Urban better be on notice. Newcomer Luke Combs just performed a cover of Keith’s hit, “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” and it is guaranteed to give you chills.

The cover was released on Luke’s Facebook page April 18, and it’s already closing in on a million views. Luke only sings a verse and chorus of “Blue Ain’t Your Color” in the clip, but it’s enough to see that this guy can clearly sing anything.

That vocal versatility comes from years of singing covers in bars around Luke’s home state of North Carolina. He went to college at Appalachian State in Boone, North Carolina, and that’s where he cut his teeth singing covers, as well as his original songs.





Luke tells Rare Country, “I probably played three or four nights a week for three hours a night. I did that for about two years before I moved to Nashville. So, I built that hometown crowd a little bit before I ventured west.”

Of course, Luke is now blazing up the country chart with this breakthrough hit, “Hurricane.” It’s the lead single from his debut album, ‘This One’s for You,” due out June 2.