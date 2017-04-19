This country hunk is finally moving on after a sad split

No matter who you are, recovering from a broken heart is one of the most difficult things a person will go through. But time does heal all wounds and it looks as if time has been on Jake Owen’s side.

The country singer-songwriter and his wife, Lacey, split in 2015 after three years of marriage, but we have now learned that Jake has taken a dive back into the dating pool.

During an April 17 interview on radio personality Bobby Bones’ “Bobbycast,” Jake admitted that after his divorce he “took a little sabbatical,” but he’s obviously still been busy. In addition to starting his own artist management company and partnering with Beach Whiskey, he has been busy writing songs and trying to work on his personal life.





“As a man, a 35-year-old man, I’m sometimes like, man, I’ve got so much going on, I’m exhausted. Meanwhile, I’m still trying to find happiness in something or someone out there that’s bigger than this day-to-day life of singing songs,” he said. He then added that he has been seeing someone “for a while.”

Jake went on to say that his new lady friend, whose name is Erica, is in “home furnishings” and that he feels like she likes him for who he is, not what he does. He also said that one of the things he enjoys most about his new relationship is the normalcy of it. He explained, “I admire the fact that she has let me be me and while I’m still trying to figure out how to be a better version of that person she likes.”

Nashville news site, TennTruth, uncovered a photo of pretty Erica, and we can certainly see how she captured Jake’s eye, but it sounds like there’s more to this beauty than just a pretty face.

Jake Owen has a new girlfriend apparently pic.twitter.com/A47cu6vYnA — TennTruth.com (@TennTruth) April 18, 2017

During his conversation with Bobby, Jake also shared an amazing and hopeful insight into love and relationships. He said, “Love is there no matter what, it’s just about finding it in the right way and not looking for it.”

Good advice, Jake.