This country music fan got way more than she bargained for from Garth Brooks

It’s always a sweet story when country stars take notice of fans who have had a bit of a struggle. And even if they’re making the best of it, it’s still nice when a kind gesture is made.

It doesn’t sound like Beverly Ellis was expecting anything extraordinary to happen to her when she and seven of her pals headed to the FedEx Forum in Memphis to catch Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood’s show. For some, it was another night of great entertainment, but for Beverly, it was a break from her battle with cancer.





RELATED: Garth Brooks’ quick reply to this cancer patient’s request earned thousands of cheers

According to CBS affiliate KTHV in Little Rock, Beverly fought breast cancer in 2012 and won. Now she’s fighting liver cancer. But while in the elevator on the way to their nosebleed seats, Beverly and her friends met a staff member who noticed that she had a sign for Garth. That staffer upgraded all of their seats — to the first and second row!

As we previously reported, Trisha singled Beverly out and dedicated her performance of “The PrizeFighter” to her. Then later, when Garth came onstage, he presented the pretty, petite sweetheart with the black cowboy hat from his head.

That wasn’t even enough for the superstar country music couple. Trisha, not to be outdone by her hubs, brought out two of her PrizeFighter shirts for Beverly as a memento of the evening. But it was more than that for the loyal fan.

RELATED: Trisha Yearwood dedicates this empowering performance to one very special fan

“When you get knocked down you get right back up and this is one of those things that helped me get right back up,” she says.

That sounds like the spirit of a true prize fighter.