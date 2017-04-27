This country star and his bride renewed their vows in true Vegas style

A promotional stunt turned into a romantic (and hilarious) moment for Jerrod Niemann and his beautiful wife, Morgan.

To promote his romantic new single, “God Made A Woman,” Jerrod hit some of the more unique venues on the Las Vegas strip in early April, crashing six weddings and performing the song for surprised couples during their first dances. Among the spots where he turned up were the giant observation wheel called the High Roller, the Mob Museum, a miniature golf spot themed around the rock band KISS, a wedding chapel made entirely of flowers and even a Denny’s restaurant. That’s quite a day!





“If you’re anything like me,” he told one star struck couple, “you found someone that made you a better person.”

Jerrod was apparently so moved by all the love in the air that he and his wife of two years decided to renew their vows. This being Vegas, of course, they found an Elvis Presley impersonator to do the job. The couple took a ride in a pink Cadillac, then donned Elvis-style sunglasses for the brief ceremony, held at the famed A Little White Wedding Chapel, best known for it’s 24-hour drive-through “Tunnel of Love.” Check out all the fun in the video above.

Our favorite part comes at the end of the video when the Elvis impersonator, Jesse Garon, ends the Niemanns’ vow renewal ceremony by unromantically reminding the couple that even love comes with a price.

“That’ll be $44.95,” he declares.