This country star and his wife celebrate their wedding anniversary with these sweet messages

Randy Houser and his stunning bride, Tatiana Starzynski, have reached a sweet milestone together. The two, who wed on May 4, 2016, just celebrated their first wedding anniversary.
And, if their latest messages to each other are any indication, they couldn’t be more thrilled to mark the milestone as husband and wife.
On May 4, 2017, Randy and Tatiana shared heartwarming posts on their respective Instagram pages, as dedication to their beautiful union.
In one photo Tatiana writes, “One year ago today we kissed in the pouring rain and ran up the aisle in the middle of a thunderstorm. It might not have been our plan but God had it planned and I wouldn’t change a thing ⛈.”
They say that rain at a wedding is good luck, that it is cleansing, a symbol of renewal and a new beginning. One year ago today we kissed in the pouring rain and ran up the aisle in the middle of a thunderstorm. It might not have been our plan but God had it planned and I wouldn't change a thing ⛈ I married the man of my dreams and it has undoubtedly been the happiest year of my life so far. We both had lives before each other but on this day last year the rain cleansed and gave us a new beginning, our life together 💕 I love you with every piece of my heart @randyhouser #happilyeverhouser
She continued, “I married the man of my dreams and it has undoubtedly been the happiest year of my life so far. We both had lives before each other but on this day last year the rain cleansed and gave us a new beginning – our life together 💕. I love you with every piece of my heart @randyhouser #happilyeverhouser.”
Randy, who didn’t write as many words as his spouse, posted a simple, yet sweet note to the love of his life. He captioned, “Today, 1 year ago I got to marry my best friend and soul mate. [It was the] best decision I ever made. Thank you for being my everything @tatianahouser.”
The 41-year-old singer also included a video presentation of his wedding day set to the music of Ed Sheeran’s “Tenerife Sea.” You can watch the heart-melting clip below.
Fans may remember that Randy and Tatiana intimately tied the knot in a small outdoor wedding ceremony in Franklin, Tennessee following a yearlong engagement. The lovebirds were joined by more than 100 guests, including Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelly, who performed “H.O.L.Y.” on the special occasion.
Happy anniversary, Randy and Tatiana!