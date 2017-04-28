This country star just embraced her hotness in a sexy swimsuit shoot

2017 may just be Lauren Alaina’s best year yet!

The country music singer, who recently notched her first-ever No. 1 hit with her inspiring song, “Road Less Traveled,” is full of confidence. And, her positive self-assurance certainly shows.

Lauren has been spending time in Florida, as she is scheduled to perform a number of shows including one at The Jacksonville Landing in Downtown Jacksonville on April 28. So, she’s made sure to take advantage of some of her downtime before the concerts.





On April 26, the 22-year-old songstress Instagrammed a flattering photo of herself at the beach. “”ONE PIECE” of advice: go to the beach. 😎,” She adorably captioned with the picture.

The shot above shows the country cutie in a one-piece swimsuit with a black and white flower design. The bathing suit also features a sexy, yet classy plunging V neckline, which proves that Lauren is totally comfortable with her, hot body!

Earlier in the week, Lauren revealed that her dad, J.J. Suddeth, was in tow for the Sunshine state trip. She posted a second photo of the two of them soaking up some sunshine side-by-side. How sweet!

He taught me how to "beach," "sand" I'm so good at it. Wouldn't have it any other "wave." #daddydaughtertrip A post shared by @laurenalaina on Apr 23, 2017 at 2:43pm PDT

The smiling, bikini-wearing bombshell captioned, “He taught me how to “beach,” “sand” I’m so good at it. Wouldn’t have it any other “wave.” #daddydaughtertrip.”

In previous years, Lauren has struggled with bulimia and body image issues. However, these days it seems as though she’s put those days behind her.

We couldn’t be prouder of her for embracing her true beauty.