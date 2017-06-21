This country star just rocked one crazy disguise for one cool reason

Brett Eldredge has never been shy about expressing his appreciation for legendary country duo Brooks & Dunn. He’s called their “Greatest Hits” set his favorite album of all time, and he even teamed up with tourmate Luke Bryan to perform the duo’s 1992 hit “Neon Moon” onstage during Luke’s “Kill the Lights” tour earlier this year. But we had no idea what lengths he’d go to to actually see his favorite country act in concert.

When Brett found out Brooks & Dunn was set to play the three-day Bayou Country Superfest in New Orleans in late May, he got himself booked there on the same night, he told reporters backstage at CMA Music Festival a couple of weeks later. But that wasn’t all. “I wanted to watch them because they were such an inspiration to me,” he said.





RELATED: Brooks & Dunn became line dance legends with this 1992 chart-topper

So, what did he do?

“I put on a wig and I went out in the crowd dressed as a character named Buzz,” he admitted. “I don’t know why I named him Buzz, but I’ve got all sorts of wigs on my bus that I can try to go out in the crowd and be an idiot.”

[Editor’s note: Yes, Brett just confessed that his tour bus is stocked with wigs, but we digress.]

Its Hump Day, Get fired up!!!! Buzz and Tad A post shared by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on May 31, 2017 at 8:50am PDT

“Of course, some people saw this giant guy with a wig sticking out a little bit, so some people knew it was me,” he continued. “But I actually got to see the whole show, and I felt like that same kid [who] was listening to Brooks & Dunn when I was 15-16 years old riding on a boat in Paris, Illinois.”

RELATED: Jason Aldean’s take on Brooks & Dunn’s 1991 chart-topper just stunned a CMA Awards audience

Brett’s disguise, which you can see in his Instagram video above, also included sunglasses and a Brooks & Dunn T-shirt. We think he looks a bit like Dee Snider from Twisted Sister, that is, until he adopts a WWF-style voice as he sings a line of “My Maria,” then opens a beer can with his teeth. Then it’s pretty clear it’s actually lovable goofball Brett.