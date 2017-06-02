This country star mom has a confession we all need to hear

Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott has been sharing her workout commitment on Instagram for the past few weeks with a goal of hitting the treadmill five times a week for the month of May. As a mother to her daughter Eisele and a country star launching a new album with Lady A, Hillary just didn’t hit the treadmill as much as she would have liked.
So #instaccountability update…i didn't officially hit my goal of 5x a wk through May. I did stay as active as possible and was moving constantly, but the ACTUAL treadmill time just wasn't happening. I could go into the list of whys(that includes a stomach bug that tore through our family over the past 5 days) but I won't bore you with the list. MORAL OF THE STORY: Do your best, stay active, and when you can't move eat things that your body USES as fuel. 💞👍🏻💯 ps. I did get treadmill time today and this song came on and was 👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻
Even though she didn’t work out as much as she had hoped to, Hillary has a message for herself and everybody else out there who’s looking to keep fit.
So I've only missed 2 days out of 8 since my treadmill #instaccountability challenge started.(my goal is 5 days a week) Woohoo! I'm staying on track! Eisele has shown SO much interest in my treadmill time that today I carefully let her hop up with me for a few seconds. Her little three year old self is SO into it! 😍 She is encouraging me to keep going so she sees her Mama enjoying the habit of making healthy choices and taking care of my body.
Hillary did get some treadmill time in on June 2, and she recommends the Troye Sivan and Martin Garrix pop song “There for You” if you’re looking for a new cardio jam.
May we also suggest firing up a little Lady Antebellum? Their new album, “Heart Break,” will be on sale on CD and vinyl June 9 in all Cracker Barrel stores nationwide. You can also find it online at CrackerBarrel.com.