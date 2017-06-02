This country star mom has a confession we all need to hear

Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott has been sharing her workout commitment on Instagram for the past few weeks with a goal of hitting the treadmill five times a week for the month of May. As a mother to her daughter Eisele and a country star launching a new album with Lady A, Hillary just didn’t hit the treadmill as much as she would have liked.

She posted a message on Instagram with the caption, “I didn’t officially hit my goal of 5x a wk through May. I did stay as active as possible and was moving constantly, but the ACTUAL treadmill time just wasn’t happening. I could go into the list of whys (that includes a stomach bug that tore through our family over the past 5 days) but I won’t bore you with the list.”





RELATED: Watch Lady Antebellum bring the house down on the “DWTS” finale

Even though she didn’t work out as much as she had hoped to, Hillary has a message for herself and everybody else out there who’s looking to keep fit.

She writes, “MORAL OF THE STORY: Do your best, stay active, and when you can’t move eat things that your body USES as fuel.”

RELATED: Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott just found the perfect workout buddy

Hillary did get some treadmill time in on June 2, and she recommends the Troye Sivan and Martin Garrix pop song “There for You” if you’re looking for a new cardio jam.

May we also suggest firing up a little Lady Antebellum? Their new album, “Heart Break,” will be on sale on CD and vinyl June 9 in all Cracker Barrel stores nationwide. You can also find it online at CrackerBarrel.com.