This country star shares the emotional song he sang at his grandma’s funeral

Rising country star Drew Baldridge has sung in front of thousands of fans in the past few years, but he was singing for an audience of one when he performed this new song.

Drew wrote and sang “God’s Front Porch” for his grandmother’s funeral after she passed away late last month. He shared the song in a solo acoustic video on Facebook with the caption, “The hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life was sing at my grandma’s funeral today. Wrote this one for you grandma. Love you! Can’t wait to see you up on ‘God’s Front Porch’ one day!”





The lyrics speak of a perfect country day in heaven with the temperature just right. Drew sees his grandmother sitting on “God’s front porch” feeling young and healthy and happy.

The lyrics are, “Young is all she feels/She had a rough last couple months/But now it’s grass so green/Answers to everything/A smile on her face cause she knows it’s just day one up on God’s front porch.”

We’re sending our prayers out to Drew. What a beautiful tribute to your beautiful grandmother. We know she’s singing along with the angels in heaven.