This country star turns up the heat in her dreamy honeymoon photos

It’s the kind of stuff that dreams are made of. Dream honeymoons anyway. And the fairy tale belongs to sweet Laura Bell Bundy, who tied the knot on June 3.

Of course, as far as Laura Bell is concerned, her “once upon a time” started well before she and hubby Thom Hinkle said “I do,” and her wedding was breathtaking by anyone’s measure. But we’re going crazy over these hot honeymoon pics.

Who wore it better? #hinklehoneymoon #capri #honeymoon #travel #marriage A post shared by Laura Bell Bundy (@laurabellbundy) on Jun 10, 2017 at 4:19am PDT

On a mother f-ing boat in #capri @jkcapri #hinklehoneymoon #honeymoon #love #travel A post shared by Laura Bell Bundy (@laurabellbundy) on Jun 11, 2017 at 6:44am PDT

The couple has spent much of the month of June in Italy and Greece, including the romantic Isle of Capri, and Laura Bell has virtually taken us along with beautiful pictures she shared on her Facebook page.

Obviously, it’s warm in the Mediterranean at this time of year, and the petite singer-dancer and Broadway star has got a smokin’ hot body — remember her video for “Giddy On Up?” Still, Laura Bell is pretty tasteful with pictures of herself, and doesn’t reveal too much skin in spite of her dancer’s physique. But she does show off some pretty sweet pics of the newly married couple getting cozy at the beach …

… and at dinner!

As of June 20, Laura Bell and Thom had departed Santorini, Greece, but there’s no confirmation that they are returning to the states just yet.