This country star’s hubby is finally making the move to Music City

Jessie James Decker has been a regular in Nashville for years thanks to her rising country music career. Now, her hubby, NFL star Eric Decker, is joining her in Music City.
According to NFL.com, Eric just signed a one-year deal to play wide receiver with the Tennessee Titans, which means we should be seeing a lot more of this super-couple around Nashville.
Jessie shared the news about Eric’s move in a heartwarming Instagram post on Father’s Day.
The adorable photo shows Eric holding the couple’s two kids, Vivi and Eric, in his lap. Jessie’s caption says, “Happy Father’s Day and CONGRATS to the newest TENNESSEE @titans @edeck87 !! We love you daddy and so excited for the new chapter!! #homesweethome.”
That caption seems to suggest Jessie and Eric will be making the move to Nashville permanent, which would make sense given both of their jobs are now centered around the city.
Eric joins the Titans after a stint with the New York Jets, and Jessie paid tribute to those fans in this post from last week.
We’ll keep you posted on any updates from this adorable couple. In the meantime, check out Jessie’s brand-new cover of Keith Urban’s “Blue Ain’t Your Color.”