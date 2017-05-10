This country star’s mom made a big sacrifice for her daughter’s success

It’s hard to beat the unwavering support of your mom, right? Most mothers will do pretty much anything for their kids and Maren Morris’ mom, Kellie Morris, is no exception. But her belief in her baby girl wasn’t the only thing that contributed to the singer-songwriter’s overwhelming success.

In an interview with WFAA, the ABC affiliate in Dallas, Kellie remembered hearing her talented 9-year-old daughter singing and immediately knew that she had something special. “I thought the radio was on,” she says. “That was the day.”

After that, Kellie and her husband, Maren’s dad Scott, were all in. “We literally sold the furniture out of our house to finance her first record,” Kellie says.

Unfortunately, it took more than that to get Maren to where she is today, but even after hit reality talent shows like “American Idol” and “The Voice” passed on the petite and talented singer-songwriter, Mom and Dad didn’t back down in the slightest. In fact, Kellie encouraged her daughter to continue the pursuit of her dream and offered to let Maren work at the salon that bears her and sister Karsen’s names until things started to happen.

Of course, it did happen—16 years later, according to Kellie. And as Maren continues to rack up the music industry kudos, it’s hard to imagine that anyone is more proud than her parents. In fact, they were in the audience, cheering and whistling, when their baby girl took home the trophy for New Artist of the Year at last year’s CMA Awards.

My parents as I won… bawling watching this. This is why I do it. 😭 A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Nov 3, 2016 at 11:11am PDT

Wonder if they ever chuckle that they traded a sofa for a song?