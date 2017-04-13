This country star’s new baby daughter is so lucky to have three big brothers

What a cute bunch of kids for Zac Brown Band fiddle player Jimmy De Martini and his wife, Stacey!

Big congratulations to Stacey and Jimmy De Martini who welcomed their fourth child and first daughter Jonelle on April 4, weighing in at 6 lbs 5oz. Jonelle joins big brothers James (9), Joseph (6) and Jackson (almost 2). A post shared by Zac Brown Band (@zacbrownband) on Apr 12, 2017 at 5:45pm PDT

Jonelle has three big brothers, as you can see from this photo on ZBB’s Instagram account. There’s 9-year-old James, 6-year-old Joseph and Jackson is 2.





The new addition to the Zac Brown Band bunch fits in nicely with their brand-new song, “Family Table.” It will be included on the group’s new album, “Welcome Home,” due out May 12.

According to a statement from ZBB, this new project is the first album where lead singer Zac Brown wrote every song based on personal experiences. That includes the lead single from the album, “My Old Man.”

Congratulations to the newly expanded Zac Brown Band family.