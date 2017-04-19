This country star’s poetic words about his new addition are everything

We love a baby announcement, and thanks to country music’s young stars, we’re getting plenty of them this year. But when a gifted singer-songwriter like Love and Theft’s Stephen Barker Liles writes about his baby-to-be, it’s sheer poetry.

In a post on his Instagram page, Stephen shared an ultrasound photo of his upcoming, new addition, but what he writes could bring a lump to your throat. The post reads, “I still can’t believe my heart is going to be even more full than it is now in almost 6 weeks! I already have all I’ve ever wanted but then the Lord knew something was missing so I am honored to get to be a dad again to my lil baby girl.”





Stephen also gives credit to his beautiful wife, Jenna, saying she is “doing all the hard work.”

Stephen and Jenna were engaged in 2013, welcomed their first child, baby boy Jett Barker Liles, later that year, then tied the knot in 2014. His Love and Theft partner, Eric Gunderson, also has a baby boy, Camden, with wife Emily who is just a few months older than Jett.

It’s officially time to make a spreadsheet to keep track of all of the country music babies set to make their debuts this year.