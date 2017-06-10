This country star’s talented kid is following in her mom’s footsteps

Talent sure runs in Sara Evans’ family.

Sara dished about her talented kids when she spoke with Rare Country just prior to headlining the “Ladies of Country” show on the Cracker Barrel Country Roads Stage at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater June 10. The show was part of this year’s CMA Music Festival.

RELATED: Sara Evans is taking a stand with her new album on the way

Sara’s middle child and oldest daughter, 14-year-old Olivia, is an aspiring singer who has even adopted her mom’s last name as her stage name. Olivia sometimes pops up onstage at her mom’s shows, and can be heard singing background vocals on Sara’s brand-new single, “Marquee Sign.”





“Olivia definitely wants to follow in my footsteps,” Sara told Rare Country. “She is a phenomenal singer. My son Avery is a musician. My daughter Audrey sings and dances. So all three of them are going to be in the entertainment industry in some form.”

Sara put Olivia on the spot when she asked her to sing on “Marquee Sign” with no preparation, but the talented teen rose to the occasion. “I didn’t guide her at all,” Sara said. “It turned out amazing. So now we’re putting her in the live show. She’s doing the encore every night.”

RELATED: Flashback to the time when Sara Evans sang this country chart-topper at the Grand Ole Opry

The single, which Sara co-wrote, is the first release from her new album, “Words,” due July 21. It’s also the first project from the singer’s newly launched Born To Fly Records label.

While she knows as a record label owner she could sign Olivia to a contract at any point, Sara says for right now, “I’m going to definitely encourage her to stay a child. There’s plenty of time for her to really make [music] her whole life. But we are gradually kind of getting the word out there and letting people know about her.”

Hopefully we’ll see Olivia headlining at CMA Fest in the not-too-distant future.