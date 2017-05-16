This country star’s wedding looks just like a fairy tale

Don’t they look like they just stepped out of a storybook?

Dan + Shay’s Dan Smyers married his long-time love Abby Law in a ceremony May 13, and the photos she just shared on Instagram are nothing short of stunning.

Mr. + Mrs. Smyers – May 13th, 2017 A post shared by Abby Law Smyers (@abbysmyers) on May 15, 2017 at 12:23pm PDT

In the first one, the bride and groom are looking straight ahead while holding hands. Dan looks dapper in a traditional black tuxedo. Abby has a refined, yet natural look with her long hair flowing down her bare shoulders and onto her strapless, white wedding gown.





In the second photo, Dan and Abby are all smiles as they look into each other’s eyes while walking in a field.

The father to our canines. The keeper of my heart. The hardest working man I know. My best friend. My partner. My husband. Thank you for making my dreams come true and choosing me to walk beside you in this life. This weekend was unforgettable, thank you to our family and friends who were a part of it. Living a true dream. A post shared by Abby Law Smyers (@abbysmyers) on May 15, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

Abby’s caption is a sweet love letter to Dan.

It reads, “The father to our canines. The keeper of my heart. The hardest working man I know. My best friend. My partner. My husband. Thank you for making my dreams come true and choosing me to walk beside you in this life. This weekend was unforgettable, thank you to our family and friends who were a part of it. Living a true dream.”

Congratulations, you two!