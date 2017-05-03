This country star’s wife knows how to stay on her man’s mind

When you’re an artist, there are all kinds of ways for your spouse or significant other to be involved in your career, from being your creative muse to collaborating in the writer’s room. But the wife of Brothers Osborne’s John Osborne, singer-songwriter Lucie Silvas, found another way to inspire her talented and handsome hubs.

In a post on his Instagram page, John shared a photo of a gift that Lucie had made for his April 27 birthday and it made us do a double take. Maybe even a double-D take!

In the picture, John is holding a personalized guitar pick that, at first glance, looks like it has a marble-y finish. Upon closer look, we see that it bears the revealing image of Lucie’s very feminine torso with an accent on her cleavage. John writes, “When your wife turns your favorite picture of her boobs into guitar picks for your birthday. Thanks @luciesilvas #titpick.”

It looks like Lucie will for sure be on her husband’s mind when John and T.J. Osborne hit the road on various dates with Chris Stapleton and appear at some of country music’s best fairs and festivals.