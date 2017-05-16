This country superstar welcomes another baby girl to the family

It seems like the past 12 months in country music have been filled with engagement and pregnancy announcements, but now it’s time for weddings and babies.

Randy Rogers and wife Chelsea just announced that they have welcomed Rainey Ryan Rogers to their family. Their precious pink bundle arrived in the afternoon on May 15 in Austin, Texas. Weighing 7 lbs, 6 oz. and measuring 20.5 inches long, Rainey joins big sisters Isabel (7) and River (3).

In a release, Randy says, “Little girl is healthy, and Mom and Dad are both so happy. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers.”





‪Welcome to the family Rainey Ryan! Via @people A post shared by Randy Rogers Band (@randyrogersband) on May 16, 2017 at 11:26am PDT

While Randy’s daughters are a little young to be deciding on a career in music, we wouldn’t be surprised if at least one of them took after Daddy or maybe even sang with the Texas country superstar soon. As handsome as Randy’s frequent duet partner, Wade Bowen, is, a pretty little girl onstage with him may be fun.

Of course, Randy has also shared the stage with the beautiful Kyle Frey and ever-so-fabulous Lee Ann Womack, but we’d love to hear some familial harmonies — in a few years.