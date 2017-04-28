This country sweetheart just pulled out all the stops for an emotional late-night TV debut

RaeLynn made her emotional late-night TV debut this week with a performance of her latest hit, “Love Triangle” on NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” Instead of simply singing the song, Rae brought in video screens to show clips from the video.

In the clip, a young actress plays RaeLynn as a child splitting her time between her divorced mom and dad. “Love Triangle” spells out the hurt a child of divorce experiences as they act as a go-between between their estranged parents. RaeLynn’s delicate performance captures that tension beautifully, and she got a little help from above before this appearance.





The studio for Seth’s show is just across the street from St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City. RaeLynn posted a photo on Instagram showing her lighting a prayer candle.

Said a little prayer for my performance on @latenightseth tonight and one for my husband and marriage. 💜 I'm so thankful and lucky for all the God has done in my life. A post shared by 🦄 R A E L Y N N 🦄 (@raelynnofficial) on Apr 27, 2017 at 2:51pm PDT

She writes, “Said a little prayer for my performance on @latenightseth tonight and one for my husband and marriage. 💜 I’m so thankful and lucky for all [that] God has done in my life.”

Of note, RaeLynn has been saying plenty of extra prayers for her hubby, Josh Davis, who has been in basic training starting his military career for the past few weeks.