This dance tribute to Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood’s hot duet is going viral

Just try to listen to Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood’s hit “The Fighter,” without breaking out into a dance, or at the very least shuffling your feet a little. It’s simply impossible to keep still to that up tempo, infectious groove. That’s why Keith cast professional dancers to lend support to his performance with Carrie in the original music video, and then released a second cut of the clip featuring only the dancers.

Now, Los Angeles choreographer Nika Kljun has taken the music to another level. She choreographed her own dance to the song, then orchestrated a video featuring six combinations of talented young dangers — some of them just children — completely nailing the hip hop and contemporary moves. Her video, shot at Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, immediately went viral, amassing more than 104,000 views in just its first two days online.





Still, it has quite a way to go to catch up to the song’s official videos. The original clip featuring Keith, Carrie and the pair of dancers was released Feb. 15 and has more than 10.5 million views to date. The follow-up clip featuring just the dancers has garnered more than 670,000 views since April 2.

We’re hoping Kljun and her students discover some more great country songs and decide to craft choreography that wows us just as much as this one did. We’ll keep and eye out for that, and keep you posted.